Ireland’s Coveney believes a Brexit deal is likely in the next few days

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney offered some optimistic comments on Brexit, citing that he believes that the UK and EU can reach a deal in the next few days.

“Believe that the UK wants a deal but they don't always behave like that.”

“Very dangerous to assume if no deal now, there will be one in 1H 2021.”

“No surprises that final phases are full of tension.”

“It's time to hold our nerve.”

“We hope negotiations finally drawing to a close.”

“It is no secret both sides are running out of time.”

“We are in the space of days not weeks.”

Asked if will be a deal, says 'well I hope so'.

“There will be no extensions.”

“Final two issues are fisheries and governance; we need solutions in the next couple of days.”

“If we trust Barnier 'there is a good chance we can get a deal across the line in the next few days'.”

GBP/USD off the highs

GBP/USD defends 1.3400, up 0.30% on the day, having eased from daily highs of 1.3413.