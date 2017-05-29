Skip to main content
Ireland Retail Sales (YoY) down to 1.6% in April from previous 3.2%
Ireland Retail Sales (YoY) down to 1.6% in April from previous 3.2%
FXStreet
|
10:11 GMT
Ireland Retail Sales (MoM): -0.6% (April) vs -0.7%
FXStreet
|
10:10 GMT
ECB’s Nowotny: Shouldn't speculate on outcome of June ECB meeting
FXStreet
|
10:05 GMT
China urges North Korea to create conditions for talks after missile test - RTRS
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
US NFP and upcoming polls of UK in focus this week - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
AUD/JPY bounces-off 82.65, will it regain 83 handle?
FXStreet
|
09:40 GMT
USD/CHF surrenders early tepid gains, hangs closer to multi-month lows
FXStreet
|
09:10 GMT
GBP/USD could allow a small bounce – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:08 GMT
NOK keeps the cautious note near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
09:06 GMT
ECB: Euro zone corporate lending growth hits post-crisis high - RTRS
FXStreet
|
09:04 GMT
FX option expiries for today NY cut
FXStreet
|
08:54 GMT
EUR/SEK gains limited near 9.7200
FXStreet
|
08:54 GMT
GBP/USD looks to take on the recovery above 1.2850
FXStreet
|
08:52 GMT
EUR/USD bounce off 1.1160 important support, Draghi in focus
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
European Monetary Union M3 Money Supply (3m): 5% (April) vs 4.9%
FXStreet
|
08:08 GMT
EUR/USD seen between 1.08/1.14 in 3-month – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:03 GMT
European Monetary Union Private loans (YoY) below forecasts (2.5%) in April: Actual (2.4%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
European Monetary Union M3 Money Supply (YoY) below expectations (5.2%) in April: Actual (4.9%)
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
EUR/USD poised for further rangebound – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
Fed: Taper is only an accelerator – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
07:55 GMT
