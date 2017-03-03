Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
Ireland Retail Sales (MoM) rose from previous -0.7% to 2.9% in January
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
US: Looking for policy clues in Yellen and Fischer speeches - SocGen
FXStreet
|
11:01 GMT
AUD/NZD: Long term base in place - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:52 GMT
EURUSD: Market’s appetite for pushing through cyclical lows may prove limited - MUFG
FXStreet
|
10:47 GMT
GBP/USD: Mature downtrend persists - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:43 GMT
Japan: GPIF diversification helps returns - MUFG
FXStreet
|
10:38 GMT
USD/TRY retreats from highs, around 3.7200 post-CPI
FXStreet
|
10:35 GMT
Eurozone retail sales drop for third month in a row - ING
FXStreet
|
10:33 GMT
AUD/USD inter-market: Expect aggressive selling below 200-DMA
FXStreet
|
10:29 GMT
GBP/JPY extends disappointing UK PMI-led slide further below 140.00 mark
FXStreet
|
10:15 GMT
EUR/SEK still a ‘sell on rallies’ – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:08 GMT
European Monetary Union Retail Sales (MoM) came in at -0.1%, below expectations (0.4%) in January
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Retail Sales (YoY) below expectations (1.5%) in January: Actual (1.2%)
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
EUR/USD: Upside stalls again near 1.0530, Fedspeaks eyed
FXStreet
|
10:00 GMT
EUR/USD expected to retreat further – UOB
FXStreet
|
09:57 GMT
USD/CHF keeps the positive tone above 0.9980 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:52 GMT
UK services PMI drops to 5-month low in Feb, misses estimates
FXStreet
|
09:34 GMT
United Kingdom Markit Services PMI below forecasts (54.1) in February: Actual (53.3)
FXStreet
|
09:32 GMT
GBP/USD drops to lows post-PMI near 1.2230
FXStreet
|
09:31 GMT
Eurozone: Inflation data confirms weak underlying inflation pressures – MUFG
FXStreet
|
09:22 GMT
Load More content ...