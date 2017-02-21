Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
Ireland HICP (YoY) up to 0.2% in January from previous -0.2%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Ireland Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 0% to 0.3% in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:02 GMT
Ireland HICP (MoM) down to -0.5% in January from previous -0.1%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:02 GMT
Ireland Consumer Price Index (MoM): -0.5% (January) vs previous 0%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:02 GMT
Ireland HICP (YoY) up to 0.2% in January from previous -0.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 11:02 GMT
USD/JPY interim low at 111.59 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:56 GMT
OPEC’s Barkindo: Aim to achieve higher compliance level than Jan’s 90% - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:55 GMT
CAD: The little currency has spunk – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:51 GMT
EUR/USD slammed below mid-1.0500s, Fedspeak in focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:48 GMT
BOE’s Vlieghe: BOE unlikely to be able to predict another financial crisis or recession
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:48 GMT
BOE’s Carney: Some MPC members thought equilibrium jobless rate f’cast was too high
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:43 GMT
RBA minutes note the level of the cash rate – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:42 GMT
GBP/USD tumbles to lows near 1.2420 on BoE
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:39 GMT
BOE’s Haldane: Haven’t fundamentally changed view on long-run impact of Brexit
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:37 GMT
China: Has the PBOC entered a rate-hiking cycle? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:37 GMT
GBP: More signs of a very tricky road ahead – ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:33 GMT
USD: FOMC minutes likely to provide another hawkish signal – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:30 GMT
BOE’s McCafferty: Support the reduction of BOE equilibrium on unemployment
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:26 GMT
Eurozone growth surges in February, composite PMI highest since 2011 - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:26 GMT
BOE’s Haldane: Risks to interest rates are two sided and symmetric
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:16 GMT
IMF’s Lipton comments on Trump’s policy
FXStreet
|
Feb 21, 10:13 GMT
Load More content ...