Iraq’s OilMin: Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC deal - RTRS

During his visit in Moscow on Friday, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi told Reuters that Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC agreement.

Main points

Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC agreement

If global output cut deal extended, Iraq will comply in order to help market stabilize

Iraq’s current oil production is 4.32m bpd

Oil exports currently at 3.23-3.22m bpd

Kurdish oil exports stand at 300,000-350,000 bpd