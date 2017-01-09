Iraq’s OilMin: Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC deal - RTRS

Iraq’s OilMin: Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC deal - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
During his visit in Moscow on Friday, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi told Reuters that Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC agreement.
Main points
Iraq is in full compliance with OPEC agreement
If global output cut deal extended, Iraq will comply in order to help market stabilize
Iraq’s current oil production is 4.32m bpd
Oil exports currently at 3.23-3.22m bpd
Kurdish oil exports stand at 300,000-350,000 bpd
