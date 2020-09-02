Iraq's oil ministry spokesman: Iraq’s conformity with oil cuts at above 100% in August

Iraq’s oil ministry spokesman reiterated on Wednesday that Iraq remains fully committed to OPEC+ oil cut pact agreed in April and the compensation mechanism agreed in June.
"Iraq will continue to deliver high conformity with oil cuts while compensating in August and September for previous overproduction of 850,000 barrels per day," the spokesman added and noted that conformity with productions cuts was above 100% in August.
"If Iraq's full compensation volumes cannot be made by the end of September, Iraq will ask for an extension for compensation period till the end of November," the spokesman concluded.
Market reaction
Crude oil prices continue to push lower and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen losing 3.65% on the day at $41.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.3350 afer US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.
XAU/USD drops further below $1950 after another failure above $1970
Gold prices dropped further during the American session, falling to $1,937 the lowest since last Friday. From Tuesday’s top it fell more than $50. Yesterday XAU/USD approached the $2,000 area before reversing sharply to the downside.
Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market
Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.
WTI continues to be under pressure and breaks $42 per barrel
There was a decent draw noted in the latest weekly round of Department of Energy data (DoE) in the US. Much of this was expected due to hurricane Laura and yesterday's API figure (-6.4mln) also hinted at the same.