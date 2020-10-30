Iraq’s Oil Minister: Ready to support any decision by OPEC+ about future output policy

Iraq Oil Minister HE Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael said in a local media outlet that they will support any decision by the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) about future oil output policy.

He denied the Reuters report, citing that Iraq and other countries were debating if they should roll over existing cuts into 2021.

WTI regains the $36 mark

WTI is once again attempting recovery above $36, having hit a daily low of $35.36 in early Europe.