Iraq's new oil minister says Iraq is fully committed to cut its production in June and July – Reuters

Iraq's new oil minister says Iraq is fully committed to cut its production in June and July in compliance with OPEC+ deal.
Key comments
Iraq is keen to adhere to the OPEC+ agreements and steps that lead to stability of global markets despite the financial and economic challenges -oil minister.
Irraq's new oil minister says Iraq is also fully committed to the production cut deal agreed after June and July.
Market implications
Analysts at TD Securities remind that there are still going to be supply-side risks from the US shale patch which is one bearish factor for oil.
The key risk for energy markets, however, remains a resumption of production growth in the US shale patch, as prices sharply recover closer towards break-even levels, the analysts said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls cheer risk-on mood above 0.7000
AUD/USD stays above 0.7000, as the Aussie traders begin the week after enjoying a holiday the previous day. The pair recently benefited from the boost in the global risk appetite following upbeat data from the US and China suggesting faster economic recovery ahead.
USD/JPY: Consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks above 108.00
Having marked the heaviest declines since late-March, USD/JPY retraces to 108.40 during the pre-Tokyo open in Asia. Second-tier Japanese data, qualitative catalysts will be the key for immediate direction.
WTI trades flat for the session despite more OPEC+ news on compliancey
WTI seems to have subscribed to the "buy the rumour sell the fact trade" as the market rejected USD 40.00 per barrel today. The latest comments from Iraq states the nation is fully committed to the cuts for the next two months.
Gold ready to retake the 1,700 threshold
Safe-haven assets recovered in the last few sessions most of the ground shed on Friday, in spite of the dominant risk-on sentiment.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.