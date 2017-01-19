Iraqi Press: Iraq exports fall as OPEC cuts begin

The latest news from the Iraqi press reveals that has reduced the rate of its oil exports by about 6% as it begins complying with the OPEC agreement to cut production.

Ali Nazar al-Shatari, a senior official at the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) noted, “I'm confident we can get to the OPEC cut level by the end of the month."

Shatari said overall production is already down by about 170,000 bpd, when compared to 210,000 bpd needed to be cut in accordance with the OPEC output cut deal.