Iraq hasn't received any reports of casualties from Iraqi military or the US-led coalition, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday and added that they were following the situation closely and making necessary calls to contain the crisis.

The market reaction to these comments was relatively muted. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.06% on the day at 108.50. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"Iraq rejects any violation of its sovereignty and attacks on its soil."

"Calling on all sides to practice self-restraint, adhere to international agreements, and respect Iraqi state."

"This dangerous crisis threatens a devastating all-out war in Iraq, the region, and the world."