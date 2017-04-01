Iraqi PM: Kurds exporting more oil than allocated - RTRS

Reuters reported comments from Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi delivered late-Tuesday, citing that the Kurdish region was exporting more than its allocated share of oil as the country seeks to abide by OPEC output cut deal that kicked-in on Jan 1.

Iraqi PM noted, “The region is exporting more than its share, more than the 17 percent stated in the budget.”

Under the terms of the 2017 budget, which passed despite a boycott from a key Kurdish party, the autonomous region is allocated 250,000 bpd exports from oilfields under its control.