Iraqi Oil Minister say OPEC+ could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus – Statement

In a statement, the Iraqi Oil Minister says that OPEC+ could take additional steps to absorb oil surplus.

Key notes

Iraqi oil minister says Tuesday meeting with some opec+ members discussed the reasons and consequences of the falling oil prices in US markets.

Meanwhile, risk-off price action continued on Tuesday as momentum in oil prices remains a drag on sentiment. The WTI June contracts tumbled to $13/barrel following yesterday's price action that led future prices to negative territory.