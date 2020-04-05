Iraqi Oil Minister: Optimistic about reaching a new OPEC+ supply cut deal

Iraq's Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban said he was optimistic about reaching a new supply cut deal after having phone conversations with some of his OPEC+ counterparts, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a statement delivered by a ministry spokesman.

"Any new oil deal needs support from key oil producers from outside opec+ alliance such as the United States, Canada and Norway," the spokesman added.

Crude oil prices

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained more than 30% last week to close a little below the $29 handle.