Iraqi Militia Leader: First Iranian response happened, time for first Iraqi response

Fresh headlines are crossing the wires from the Iraqi Qais al-Khazali, as he threatens to avenge the US’ killing of Iraq’s top military general, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an air strike last Friday.
Key Quotes:
First Iranian response happened, time for first Iraqi response.
Iraqi response will not be lesser than Iranian response.
Meanwhile, WTI completes the lap back down and eyes EIA data and Trump’s response for the next direction.
In a quick response to the Iranian retaliation earlier today, US President Trump tweeted out:
“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”
