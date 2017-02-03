Iraq trims Kirkuk oil exports to comply with OPEC cuts

A senior official from Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan said late-Wednesday that Iraq trimmed exports of Kirkuk crude oil to meet higher compliance levels to the OPEC oil output deal and deliver fuel for local needs amid its campaign against Islamic State, an online daily on Hellenic and International shipping reported.

Reuters quoted the minister of natural resources of Kurdistan, Ashti Hawrami, noting that in recent weeks Iraq has taken 40,000-50,000 barrels per day of its Kirkuk oil share to a local refinery instead of exporting it, thus helping Baghdad’s efforts to comply with its OPEC supply reduction agreements.