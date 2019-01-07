Iran's Zarif: US should respect Iran if it wants to negotiate

The latest comments by the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, via Reuters, serve as a reminder to the markets that the US-Iran geopolitical tensions still loom while they cheer the US-China trade truce.

Zarif said: “Iran will never yield to pressure from the United States ... America should try to respect Iran ... if they want to talk to Iran, they should show respect.”

The US President Trump called for talks with Iran’s clerical rulers with “no preconditions”. Tehran has ruled this out, saying Trump should return to the deal if he wants to negotiate with Iran.