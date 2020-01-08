Iran's Zarif: US reports on missile attack should not be based on illusions

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the US assessments on Tehran's strikes should "not be based on illusions."

He added that his country sent a message to the Americans immediately after the killing of Quds commander Qassem Suleimani and described them as self-defense. Zarif also repeated the words of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, that said that the military action early on Wednesday was only a slap and that ending American presence in the Middle East will be the real revenge.

Gold and oil prices spiked in response to Iran's attack, but both assets pared their gains after President Donald Trump said that all is well, and the Pentagon did not report any casualties.