Iran’s Vice President: Iran’s foreign policy is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony

In an interview with the IRIB news agency, the Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s foreign policy is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony, Reuters reports.

This comes amid looming war-like situation between the US and Iran after a US drone was downed by Iran last month.

Meanwhile, the risk tone remains softer amid lingering US-China trade risks and ahead of key central banks’ monetary policy decisions.