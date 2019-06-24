Iran’s U.N. ambassador says Iran will not accept dialogue with U.S.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador says Iran will not accept dialogue with the United States while it is under threat of sanctions

Says atmosphere for dialogue with u.s. is not ready yet.

Cites need for genuine dialogue on regional security, asks u.n. secretary-general Guterres to play role.

Says new u.s. sanctions on Iran show U.S. has no respect for international law and order.

FX implications

The markets are prone to buy the safe havens on such lack of progress and risks of escalation which should keep the Yen, CHF and gold underpinned.