Iran’s top military spokesman: All its drones have returned safely to base - Tasnim

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency quotes Iran’s top military spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi, as saying that all the country’s drones had returned safely to base.

Shekarchi said: “All drones belonging to Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz ... returned safely to their bases after their mission of identification and control, and there is no report of any operational response by USS Boxer.”

His comments came after the US President Donald Trump said a US Navy ship had “destroyed” one.