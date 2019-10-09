Iran's Rouhani urges Turkey to avoid military action in Syria - ISNA

The Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported the latest comments from the Iranian President Rouhani after Iran’s Army Ground Forces launched an unannounced military drill in the northwest of the country that borders Turkey.

Key Quotes:

“We have openly said that the only solution to ensure safety and security in southern Turkey and northern Syria is the presence of the Syrian army.”

“We are calling on our friendly and brotherly neighbor Turkey to act with more patience and restraint, and to revise its decision and chosen path.”

“We believe that a correct path should be adopted to remove those concerns.”