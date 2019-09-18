Iran's Pres. Rouhani: Yemenis attacked Saudi oil facilities as a "warning"

The Iranian state TV reports the latest comments from President Rouhani, as he says that Yemenis attacked Saudi oil facilities as a "warning".

Rouhani blames the US, Saudi-led military coalition for start of the conflict in the region.

Oil prices stay firmer amid ongoing Mid-East conflict after Saturday’s Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

However, the recovery in black gold appears capped following Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz’s statement that Saudi Arabia will restore its lost oil production by the end of September.

Attention turns towards the Saudi Defence Ministry’s presser due later today at 1430 GMT, which will clarify whether Iran was involved in the Saudi attacks.