Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Unlikely that we will reach a result with Europe by today or tomorrow

In an interview with a state TV on Wednesday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran was unlikely to reach a deal in the next few days with European parties to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

I think it is unlikely that we will reach a result with Europe by today or tomorrow. Europe will have another two-month to fulfil its commitments.

Meanwhile, Reuters cited the local media, as reporting that Iran rejected EU's $15Bln offer as a loan to save nuclear deal.