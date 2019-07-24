Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Iran not looking for tension with the EU countries

Further comments are crossing the wires from the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, with the key headlines found below.

Iran’s reductions of commitments under nuclear deal is temporary and can return to previous situation if other parties uphold their commitments under the deal.

If negotiations with remaining signatories of nuclear deal do not reach a result, we will take third step in reducing our commitments under the deal at end of 60-day period.

Iran not looking for tension with the EU countries.