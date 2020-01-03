Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Iran more determined to resist US after Soleimani's death

Responding to the the US killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this Friday, the Iranian President Rouhani said that Iran will be more determined to resist the US.
"Soleimani's martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America's expansionism and to defend our Islamic values. With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge," Rouhani told the state TV.
Following are the responses from several Iranian officials,
- Iran’s DefenceMin Hatami: Tehran will take a crushing revenge for assassination of Soleimani
- Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei: Harsh revenge awaits “criminals” who killed Soleimani
- Iran’s National Security Council to meet to discuss “criminal attack” that killed Soleimani
- CFR's Haas: Prepare for all sorts of Iranian retaliation
Both crude benchmarks are off their multi-month highs but remains nearly 3% higher on daily basis on the US-Iran confrontation and likely escalation, as markets await Iran’s retaliatory action.
WTI trades just below the $63 mark while Brent keeps the $68 handle.
