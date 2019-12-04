Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Iran is open for talks if the US lifts sanctions

Sputnik news is out with the latest comments from the Iranian President Rouhani, as he says that Iran is open for talks if the US lifts sanctions.

Rouhani said: "If they are prepared to put aside the sanctions, we are ready to talk and negotiate, even at the level of heads of the 5+1 countries".

The above comments seem to have a little impact the oil market, as traders are used this rhetoric from Iran. Both crude benchmarks trade with moderate gains despite trade tensions, as they remain hopeful that the OPEC+ will extend the output cuts at least until June 2020 when it meets later this week.