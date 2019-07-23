Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Iran has no intention to escalate tensions, will never initiate war and conflict

Speaking at the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Iraq, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made some remarks on the ongoing Gulf crisis.

Iran has always been and will be, the key guardian of security and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

Iran and Iraq, as two friendly and neighboring countries, can promote their cooperation in the development of regional stability and security.

Iran has no intention to escalate tensions in the region and with other countries, and will never initiate war and conflict.

We believe that regional issues should be resolved through dialogue, negotiations and cooperation between neighbors and regional countries.