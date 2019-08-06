Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: “If America really wants to negotiate, it must first lift all sanctions”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was on the wires earlier today, via BBC, noting that the negotiations with the US can only happen if Washington lifts the sanctions prior to the talks.

Key Quotes:

"If America really wants to negotiate, it must first lift all sanctions."

Describing US sanctions as "economic terrorism", Rouhani added that the sanctions "prevent medicine and food from coming to Iran" and called on the United States to "repent".

Despite the risk-recovery, both crude benchmarks are seen fading the bounce, induced by short-covering ahead of the key US weekly Crude Stocks data.