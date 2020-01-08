Iran’s Pres. Rouhani: Final answer will be to kick all US forces out of region

"General Soleimani fought heroically against ISIS, Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al," Iranian President Rouhani tweeted out in the last minutes and added:

"If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now. Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region."

These comments seem to be assessed as a sign of de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield extending its recovery and the USD/JPY pair stretching to fresh six-day highs near 108.70.