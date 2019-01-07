Iran’s OilMin: “Some OPEC member countries have adopted path of hostility with our nation”

Heading into the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on Monday, the Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh noted that the cooperation with non-OPEC countries is meaningless if there is lack of unity among OPEC members.

“Some OPEC member countries have adopted path of hostility with our nation”, he added.

WTI consolidates the bullish opening gap to five-week highs of $ 59.97 while Brent keeps gains above the 66 handle.