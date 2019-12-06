Iran’s Officials: Iran to ask Japan PM Abe to mediate over US oil sanctions - Reuters

Reuters quotes the comments from the Iranian officials, citing that Iran will ask the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease oil sanctions imposed by the latter.

A senior Iranian official noted: “Japan can help to ease the ongoing tension between Iran and America ... as a goodwill gesture, America should either lift the unjust oil sanctions or extend the waivers or suspend them.”

Another official said “Mr. Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate that.”

Abe departed Tokyo earlier on Wednesday for a two-day trip to Iran.