Iran’s Khamenei: US has failed to defend itself

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments concerning its relationship with the US.
Khamenei said that “we have managed to corner the US in the ring on certain occasions and it has failed to defend itself”.
This comes after the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Monday on the core inner circle of advisers to Khamenei and added $20 million to a reward for information about a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran 12 years ago, as cited by the Washington Post (WaPo).
In response to the US sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi said that the New American sanctions are a sign of US bullying.
Meanwhile, we are seeing a bit of a risk reset in early trades on some positive US-China trade headlines, with a Chinese trade source citing that the US is unlikely to impose the December 15 tariffs on China.
