Iran's Hatami: Iran's response to US retaliation will be proportional to what US will do

US President Trump has turned US administration into a "terrorist government", Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday, justifying the Iranian retaliations on last week’s US killing of Soleimani.

Hatami added that Iran's response to US retaliation will be proportional to what US will do.

Recall that on Tuesday, Iran’s parliament approved a bill designating the US military as a terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, WTI has wiped out the Iran’s strike induced rally to $ 65.65 to now trade flat near $62.80 levels.