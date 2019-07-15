Iran’s ForeignMin Zarif: Sanctions relief must precede talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is on wires during Tuesday morning in Asia. Mr. Zarif continues to remain strong in his verdict for the US to talk while demanding a lift of harsh US sanctions.

Keynotes:

President Donald Trump must lift harsh economic sanctions on Tehran to clear the way for negotiations.

The country does not want a war with the US.

More to come…

FX Impact:

While immediate reaction to the news is mostly muted, this could keep energy traders on edge considering Iran’s position in the global oil producers’ stage.