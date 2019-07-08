Iran's DefenseMin Hatami: Downing of US drone sent a message that Iran will defend its borders

Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the downing of American drone sent a message that Iran will defend its borders.

His comments come amid rife tensions between the US and Iran, as Iran started increasing uranium enrichment to above the 3.67 percent cap agreed under the 2015 deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Both crude benchmarks trade modestly flat, consolidating Friday’s recovery.