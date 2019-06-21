Iran’s DefenceMin: The US are trying to create an Iran-phobia

Fresh headlines are crossing the wires from the Iranian Defence Minister, citing that the US are trying to create an Iran-phobia.
The comments come amid rife US-Iran geopolitical tensions after Iran downed a US spy-drone a day before.
Meanwhile, the NY Times reported earlier today that the US “President Trump approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for downing an American surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them on Thursday night after a day of escalating tensions.”
Oil prices are seen consolidating the previous rally, with WTI hovering near 57 handle while Brent trades below 64.50 levels. On the fx front, the safe-haven Yen is seen losing ground, having spiked to 107.05 vs. the US dollar following the NY Times report.
