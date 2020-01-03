Iran’s DefenceMin Hatami: Tehran will take a crushing revenge for assassination of Soleimani

Tehran will take a crushing revenge for the assassination of Soleimani, said Iran’s Defence Minister Hatami, in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

Early Friday, the US killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Quds Force Commander, among other key Iranian militia in an airstrike at Baghdad airport.

US said the killing aimed at deterring Iranian attack plans. In response to the US attack, Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei vowed harsh revenge.

Amid Mid-East tensions flare-up, oil prices jumped nearly $2m reaching their highest levels since May 2019. Experts see this US action leading to a major escalation between the US and the Middle East.