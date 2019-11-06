Irani’s Pres. Rouhani: EU should resist 'economic terrorism' committed by US against Iran

While speaking to the Iranian state news agency, IRNA, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani said that the European Union (EU) should resist the "economic terrorism" committed by the US against Iran and fulfill its obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington launched "terrorist actions" in the reaction and added that the EU did not have any "responsible reactions" from their side.

"The US is moving on track of economic terrorism with its oppressive sanctions."