Iranian TV officially confirms the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani

Its officially out from Iran after the state TV announces the death of Quds force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran Revolutionary Guards were reported by the Iranian press, saying that “honored Supreme Commander Of Islam Soleimani was martyred' in attack by US helicopters”.

Last hour, an Iraqi and US official told Reuters that US airstrike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel.

This raised concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies and sent oil prices over $1 higher to multi-month highs.