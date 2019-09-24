Iranian President Rouhani: US President Trump removed trust by leaving pact

Following the push from the French and United Kingdom leaders to meet the US President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted that the meeting should be planned because of the President Trump’s earlier exit of the Nuclear Deal.

Key quotes

“A meeting with Trump would have to be planned.”

“President Trump removed trust by leaving pact.”

"It does not matter to us whether US leader is a republican or cemocrat, All we want is someone who will live up to rheir commitments."

FX implications

Although WTI is on the recovery mode after the news, no big moves have been witnessed as the US-Middle East tussle seems to be the old story unless any harsh statements can be found from any side. WTI flashes $57.10 by the press time of early Wednesday morning in Asia.