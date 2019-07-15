Iranian Official: Iran reduces commitments to nuclear deal to give chance to diplomacy - IRNA

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, came out on the wires on Monday, announcing that Tehran is reducing its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to launch a diplomatic mechanism to save the nuclear deal.

Additional Comments (via IRNA):

"We are taking these steps not out of stubbornness but in order to give a chance to diplomacy."

"If the Europeans and the Americans fail to fulfill the deal’s requirements, Iran will continue to reduce its commitments, going back to the situation that existed five years ago" before the deal had been signed.

"A thing to remember is that Tehran abided by all of the JCPOA provisions, and IAEA reports confirm it."