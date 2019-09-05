Iranian foreign minister Zarif: Will officially inform EU about Tehran's decision to decrease commitment to 2015 nuclear deal

Iran t officially inform EU about Tehran's decision to decrease commitment to 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran could be a spanner in the works for US/Sino trade progress.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif has announced that it will officially inform EU about Tehran's decision to decrease its commitment to 2015 nuclear deal in coming hours.

Tehran had announced efforts to speed up its uranium enrichment which is the third breach of its faltering nuclear deal framework that was a preliminary framework agreement reached in 2015 between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P5+1 (the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China—plus Germany) and the European Union. In July, Iran abandoned two of its commitments under the deal by allowing its stockpile of enriched uranium to exceed the 300-kilogram limit and breaching the cap on the purity of its uranium stocks.

However, in retaliation to the US imposing fresh sanctions this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced yesterday that the country would soon begin researching and developing improved centrifuges to speed up the process of enriching uranium - "All limitations on our research and development will be lifted on Friday," Rouhani said.

Financial and commodity market implications:

For one, oil can continue to benefit on the risks to supply, but more alarmingly, just as trade talks look to be back on track between the US and China, a curve ball is thrown in by the Chinese rumoured to be planning a vast investment of USD280bn into Iran’s oil and infrastructure, with said oil to be paid for at a discount and in CNY, not USD; Moreover, that 5,000 Chinese “security” officials will be on the ground to ensure all goes well - That is surely a game-changer for risk sentiment if it is true as it is bound to prevent progress between the US and China's trade negotiations.

"The implications are that Iran is moving rapidly and deeply into the Chinese orbit; that China is going to thumb its nose at US sanctions on Iran; and as Russia did with Syria, put boots on the ground to limit US threats of military action," analysts at Rabobank warned.