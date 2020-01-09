Iranian Commander Hajizadeh: Missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops

Missile attacks on US targets started operation that will continue across the region, senior Iranian Commander Hajizadeh told the state television on Thursday and explained that missile strikes' aim was not to kill US troops but to damage the US' military machine, per Reuters.

"The appropriate revenge to General Soleimani's killing is to expel US troops from the region," the commander added.

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% on a daily basis.