Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei: We will never talk to the US

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was on the wires last minutes, via Iran’s state TV, citing that Iran will never hold talks with the US.

Khamenei noted: “Iranian officials will never talk to America …. this is part of their (U.S.) policy to put pressure on Iran … their policy of maximum pressure will fail.”

Oil prices are off the lows, still under pressure, as they await a military response from the US or Saudi following the weekend’s attack on Saudi oil facilities. WTI recovered above $ 62 level while Brent looks to regain the 69 handle.