Iran rejects suggestion its missile programme is negotiable - BBC

Following today's news, where, at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had "for the first time" shown its willingness to discuss the weaponry, the BBC has reported headlines quite to the contrary.

A spokesman for Iran's UN Mission said the weapons "are absolutely and under no condition negotiable". His denial comes after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested in an interview the missiles could be up for discussion if sanctions are lifted.

Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran's UN Mission, said Iran "categorically rejects" the "characterization" of their foreign minister's interview, and attacked media reports of his words.

"Drawing a false conclusion in pursuit of headlines, when what was said in the context was obvious, only leads to a diminution of the standing of the press with the public," he tweeted.