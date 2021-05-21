Iran ready to boost exports at maximum capacity – EnergyIntel

Iran is ready to pump and boost its oil export at maximum capacity, regardless of this does to price, EnergyIntel reports, citing two unnamed sources.

The expectations of an increase in Iranian oil exports come amidst the positive talks in Vienna with the US, which suggests the sanctions could be in two to three months if a deal is reached next week.

The sources said as much as 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude is seen returning to the market.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that “state-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. has been priming oil fields -- and customer relationships -- so it can increase exports if an accord is clinched.”

Market reaction

WTI is edging lower on the above news, back in the red near $61.90, at the time of writing.