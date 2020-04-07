Iran oil minister: US and Canada need to play a role in determining oil production cuts

The United States and Canada need to play a role when determining oil production cuts, Iranian Oil Minister Zangeneh said on Tuesday.

"There needs to be an agreement on production numbers before any future meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers," the minister added.

Crude oil struggles to stay in the positive territory

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged lower during the American session on Tuesday and was last seen trading at $26.15, erasing 0.45% on a daily basis.