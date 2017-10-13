Iran nuclear deal: Trump "decertifies", but US stays committed

Iran nuclear deal: Trump "decertifies", but US stays committedBy Omkar Godbole
On Friday, US President Trump said that Iran was not living up to the spirit of the accord, despite the UN nuclear watchdog repeatedly confirming that Tehran is complying with the 2015 nuclear accord.
Trump's key quotes
- We cannot and will not certify make this certification
- We will not continue down the path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakout
- That is why I am directing my administration to work closely with Congress and our allies to address the deal's many flaws so that the Iranian regime can never threaten the world with nuclear weapons
- The US Congress has 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran. Trump said if "we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated."
Meanwhile, US officials did their bit to ease fears following Trump's criticism of Iran. Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, in her "Meet the Press" interview said the "United States was not saying that Iran was in breach of the agreement and that the United States was committed to remaining part of the Iran nuclear accord for now".
