Iran nuclear deal to be preserved - Britain's Foreign Minister

Iran nuclear deal to be preserved - Britain's Foreign MinisterBy Omkar Godbole
- Iran nuclear deal will survive, says Britain's Boris Johnson
Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that a nuclear accord between the Western powers and Iran will survive despite US President Trump's refusal to formally certify that Tehran is complying with the deal.
Reuters report says, "the US Congress now has 60 days since Trump's action to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact."
