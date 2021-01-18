Iran jails US businessman, possibly jeopardizing Biden's plans for diplomacy with Tehran – NBC News

Early Monday in Asia, NBC News relied on their family friend to say, “Only weeks after the US election, and three days after an Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated, Iranian authorities convicted an American businessman on spying charges.”
The news highlights Tehran’s resistance to change with the change in the government in America as the news mentioned that the case threatens to complicate plans by the next administration to pursue diplomacy with Iran, as President-elect Joe Biden has said he would be open to easing sanctions on Tehran if the regime returned to compliance with a 2015 nuclear agreement.
“Iranian-American Emad Shargi, 56, was summoned to a Tehran court on Nov. 30 and told he had been convicted of espionage without a trial and sentenced to 10 years,” said the news.
FX implications
Despite exerting extra burden on risks, the news fails to propel oil prices as markets currently pay little heed to the US-Iran tension amid growing interest for the American politics and the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates.
